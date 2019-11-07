BME’S Fixed Income Market Registers Aena´s New Commercial Paper Programme

Aena has requested the admission to trading of its new 900 million-euro Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on BME’s Fixed Income Market. This new instrument will allow Aena flexibly to place CPs for a year with minimum nominal per-unit values of 500,000 euros and maturities between 3 and 364 days.
Santander Corporate and Investment Banking acts as the Arranger for the Programme, in which - together with Santander - Crédit Agricole CIB, ING and Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking will participate as Dealers, carrying out the placement and distribution of the CPs among national and International investors. Caixabank will be the Payment Agent for the Programme.
Law firm Clifford Chance has legally advised the issuer in relation to English and Spanish legislation, while Linklaters has been the adviser of the Programme’s Dealers for English and Spanish law.
Aena has long-term ratings by Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Rating of A-3, stable, and A, stable, respectively, while Fitch's short-term rating is F1.
Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, General Manager of BME Renta Fija, considers that “the admission to trading of this new Aena Commercial Paper Programme on the AIAF Market is the result of the firm commitment of both CNMV- the Spanish stock market supervisor - and BME to attract issuers to the Fixed Income market”.
Aena, SME, S.A. manages 46 airports and 2 heliports of general interest in Spain. Through its subsidiary company Aena Internacional it also participates in the management of 17 airports in several European and Latin American countries. In 2018, Aena became the world's largest airport operator by volume, with a total 280 million passengers.
Aena is listed on the Spanish stock exchange and is an IBEX 35 index constituent. In 2018 it reported total revenues of 4.32 billion euros and a net profit of 1.32 billion.