BME Welcomes Soltec

BME today welcomed Soltec with the traditional Bell Ringing, which was performed by Raúl Morales, CEO of the company. Soltec, which is dedicated to photovoltaic solar energy, set an offering price of 4.82 euros per share, representing a value of 440 million euros, of which 150 million come from market financing.
The Bell Ringing took place with a small number of attendees, under the strictest health and safety measures and was broadcast via streaming.
The Director of Markets and Market Data of BME, Jorge Yzaguirre, highlighted the strong demand generated by the company. "Investors have shown great interest in the Soltec project in a context of great dynamism and growth in the renewable energy sector," he added.
He also stressed that this transaction demonstrates the importance of financial markets as a source of financing for companies, something especially significant at the present time.
Soltec began trading under the "SOL" code.
