BME Welcomes Línea Directa Aseguradora

The company, valued at 1.4 billion euros, debuts on the stock exchange at 1.31 euros per share.
BME today welcomed Línea Directa Aseguradora with its traditional bell ringing ceremony by Miguel Ángel Merino, the company's CEO. The company set an initial price of 1.3175 euros per share, which represents a value of 1.4 billion euros.
The event was held with a limited attendance and under strict security measures due to the pandemic.
The raison d'être of the financial markets is to offer financing to companies, which is why the arrival of new companies is always good news. Last year the main market featured only one new company, but equity investment flows grew by 10.1% and capital increases by more than 17%, to over 15.7 billion euros.
Línea Directa Aseguradora began trading under the ticker symbol "LDA".
