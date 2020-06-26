BME: Vía Célere Debuts On MARF With A 100 Million Euro Commercial Paper Programme

- The total amount issued on this BME market so far this year reaches 3.7 billion euros and the outstanding balance at the end of May was 4.3 billion
MARF, BME’s Fixed Income market, today admitted to trading a new 100 million euro Commercial Paper (CP) Programme by Vía Célere. This new Programme will allow this BME market’s new issuer to place CPs with maturities of between 3 days and 2 years and nominal amounts per unit of 100,000 euros among qualified investors in a flexible way over the next twelve months.
With this new listing, the first since the health crisis began, 80 companies have already relied on this market for their fixed income funding, with the total amount issued in 2020 amounting to 3.7 billion euros and an outstanding balance of 4.3 billion at the end of May.
CaixaBank and Haitong Bank will act as Placement Entities for Via Célere’s new Commercial Paper Programme. PKF Attest is the Issuer's Registered Advisor and the Programme Legal Advisor is law firm Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira.
Following the activity decline in the commercial paper primary market due to the Covid-19 crisis during the second half of March and April, the volume of new issues grew 126% in May. Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, General Manager of MARF, highlights that "the arrival of new issuers to the market such as Vía Célere confirms this positive trend."
Vía Célere participates in all stages of the residential development’s value chain, from the acquisition of land to the delivery of finished houses for sale to the public and the promotion of houses for rent. It specialises in the management of prime assets in Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Seville and Valencia, and has a presence in Portugal. Vía Célere is a pioneer in the implementation of new construction tools, the industrialisation of the manufacturing processes and the use of disruptive sources of renewable energy. In 2019 the company reported consolidated revenues of 362.7 million euros, an EBITDA of 33.7 million euros and a net profit of 22.4 million euros. The group has 482 employees.