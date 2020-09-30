BME To Host A Day Of Webinars On The Occasion Of The Financial Education Day

- Next Monday, October 5th
- The virtual panels will be held from 8:30 hrs to 18:00 hrs and will address issues such as direct investment in the stock market, financial planning and sustainable financing
One more year BME is joining the Financial Education Day, an initiative promoted by the Spanish stock market supervisor, CNMV and the Bank of Spain which, for the first time since its launch in 2015, will have a virtual format. On Monday, October 5th, BME will host a day of educational webinars, from 8:30 hrs to 18:00 hrs, grouped together under the heading “Connect with the stock exchange”.
Among the programme’s contents, which can be accessed on this link, are the basic stock market investing principles, investment funds, the importance of saving and financial planning, the Pre-Market Environment, financial education in small and medium-sized industrial businesses and sustainable financing.
BME channels its commitment to financial training through Instituto BME, which last year imparted 4,097 hours of training to 6,062 students in total.
This initiative is part of the Financial Education Plan, promoted by the CNMV and the Bank of Spain, to disseminate greater knowledge among citizens of matters relating to the economy.
Registration for any of the training webinars can be done through this link.
Furthermore, this initiative is part of the World Investor Week, hosted by IOSCO, which will be held from October 5th to 11th. It is the fourth edition of this event, which seeks to promote financial culture, something that is especially relevant in a weakened economic scenario due to the pandemic, in which the importance of personal financial planning is even greater.