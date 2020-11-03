 Skip to main Content
BME: The Spanish Stock Market Trades 28 Billion Euros In October

Date 03/11/2020

  • The number of trades from January to October grows 45.3% year on year to 45.4 million
  • Trading volume in Fixed Income markets in October up 44.7% from the previous month
  • The trading volume in IBEX 35 Futures and Mini IBEX 35 Futures in the first ten months of the year grows 0.2% and 7.4% respectively

The Spanish stock market traded 28 billion euros in Equities in October, down 40.4% from the same month the previous year and down 11% from the previous month. The accumulated effective volume traded up the end of October totalled 350.5 billion euros, 9.7% less than in the previous year.


The number of trades in October was 4.2 million, 24.7% more than in October 2019 and 7.1% less than in the previous month. The number of accumulated trades to the end of October amounted to 45.4 million, up 45.3% year on year.

BME's market share in Spanish equities in October stood at 71.69%. The average spread for the same period was 7.26 basis points at the first price level (19.1% better than the next trading venue) and 8.97 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (26.1% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.

Fixed Income trading volume in October increased 44.7% from the preceding month to 28.6 billion euros and grew 15.8% year on year. New admissions to trading, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, came in at 22.9 billion euros, up 3.7% compared to September and up 30.9% for the January to October period.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, which implies a year on year increase of 7.2% for the first ten months.

Trading in the Financial Derivatives market in the first ten months increased 0.2% in IBEX 35 Futures and 7.4% in Mini IBEX 35 Futures, compared to the previous year.

Trading in Stock Options increased 15% year on year. The open interest in October is up 4.3% from the same month the previous year.

Index volatility stands at 32%, that is, 20 points more than at the end of October 2019. Throughout this year, volatility has undergone strong variations and peaked in March, at 76%.

Trading by business areas and assets:

 

October

2020

%Change

September20

%Change

October19

% Change

Year To Date 2020

Equities(1)

        

-         Equities

27,977.3

-11.0%

-40.4%

-9.7%

Number of trades

4,192.6

-7.1%

24.7%

45.3%

-         Warrants

25.2

6.2%

11.2%

6.0%

Number of trades

4.7

-32.4%

-25.7%

20.4%

-         ETFs

140.3

-10.5%

2.6%

48.3%

Number of trades

9.0

-6.1%

47.7%

153.4%

Fixed Income(1)

        

Traded Volume(2)

28,640.0

44.7%

15.8%

-14.8%

New Issues

22,926.8  

3.7%

-11.1%

30.9%

Outstanding Balance

1,666,666.8

-0.8%

7.1%

7.2%

Financial derivatives(3)

        

-         Futures:      IBEX 35

470.2

-2.5%

-9.9%

0.2%

                   Mini IBEX 35

111.7

1.7%

-30.4%

7.4%

                   Shares

116.2

-83.7%

-29.1%

-34.6%

-         Options:   IBEX 35

156.9

-46.0%

-49.6%

-39.5%

                                Shares

1,233.4

0.6%

-25.7%

15.0%

(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms

(3) Thousands of contracts