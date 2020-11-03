BME: The Spanish Stock Market Trades 28 Billion Euros In October

- The number of trades from January to October grows 45.3% year on year to 45.4 million
- Trading volume in Fixed Income markets in October up 44.7% from the previous month
- The trading volume in IBEX 35 Futures and Mini IBEX 35 Futures in the first ten months of the year grows 0.2% and 7.4% respectively
The Spanish stock market traded 28 billion euros in Equities in October, down 40.4% from the same month the previous year and down 11% from the previous month. The accumulated effective volume traded up the end of October totalled 350.5 billion euros, 9.7% less than in the previous year.
The number of trades in October was 4.2 million, 24.7% more than in October 2019 and 7.1% less than in the previous month. The number of accumulated trades to the end of October amounted to 45.4 million, up 45.3% year on year.
BME's market share in Spanish equities in October stood at 71.69%. The average spread for the same period was 7.26 basis points at the first price level (19.1% better than the next trading venue) and 8.97 basis points with order book depth of 25,000 euros (26.1% better), according to an independent report by LiquidMetrix, available here: www.bmerv.es/ing/Miembros/MIFID_II.aspx. All figures include both transparent order book (LIT) trading – including auctions – and non-transparent (dark) off-book trading.
Fixed Income trading volume in October increased 44.7% from the preceding month to 28.6 billion euros and grew 15.8% year on year. New admissions to trading, including Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, came in at 22.9 billion euros, up 3.7% compared to September and up 30.9% for the January to October period.
The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, which implies a year on year increase of 7.2% for the first ten months.
Trading in the Financial Derivatives market in the first ten months increased 0.2% in IBEX 35 Futures and 7.4% in Mini IBEX 35 Futures, compared to the previous year.
Trading in Stock Options increased 15% year on year. The open interest in October is up 4.3% from the same month the previous year.
Index volatility stands at 32%, that is, 20 points more than at the end of October 2019. Throughout this year, volatility has undergone strong variations and peaked in March, at 76%.
Trading by business areas and assets:
|
October
2020
|
%Change
September20
|
%Change
October19
|
% Change
Year To Date 2020
|
Equities(1)
|
- Equities
|
27,977.3
|
-11.0%
|
-40.4%
|
-9.7%
|
Number of trades
|
4,192.6
|
-7.1%
|
24.7%
|
45.3%
|
- Warrants
|
25.2
|
6.2%
|
11.2%
|
6.0%
|
Number of trades
|
4.7
|
-32.4%
|
-25.7%
|
20.4%
|
- ETFs
|
140.3
|
-10.5%
|
2.6%
|
48.3%
|
Number of trades
|
9.0
|
-6.1%
|
47.7%
|
153.4%
|
Fixed Income(1)
|
Traded Volume(2)
|
28,640.0
|
44.7%
|
15.8%
|
-14.8%
|
New Issues
|
22,926.8
|
3.7%
|
-11.1%
|
30.9%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,666,666.8
|
-0.8%
|
7.1%
|
7.2%
|
Financial derivatives(3)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
470.2
|
-2.5%
|
-9.9%
|
0.2%
|
Mini IBEX 35
|
111.7
|
1.7%
|
-30.4%
|
7.4%
|
Shares
|
116.2
|
-83.7%
|
-29.1%
|
-34.6%
|
- Options: IBEX 35
|
156.9
|
-46.0%
|
-49.6%
|
-39.5%
|
Shares
|
1,233.4
|
0.6%
|
-25.7%
|
15.0%
(1) Effective trading volume by asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) The trading volume includes only trading on electronic platforms
(3) Thousands of contracts