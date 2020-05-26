BME: The Medcap Forum Examines The Post Covid-19 Economic And Business Future On Its First Day

- Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, highlights the financing role via financial markets for small and medium-sized companies
- Experts and company managers share their thoughts on the current situation and their recovery plans
- The sixteenth edition of this benchmark event brings together 100 companies and 200 investors, of which 52% come from outside Spain
- The second day of the Forum takes place tomorrow, with four new panels and more virtual meetings between companies and investors
Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, and Fernando Ruiz, Chairman of Deloitte, this morning opened the 16th edition of the Medcap Forum, which is being held virtually because of the coronavirus crisis. The benchmark meeting for small and medium capitalisation companies celebrates its 16th edition, with the presence of 100 companies and 200 investors, of which 52% are international. Over 900 people followed the Forum panels on the first day.
The CEO of BME highlighted in his speech that “just as the social function of financial markets cannot be stopped - and has not been stopped during this time of pandemic - events such as the Medcap Forum must also continue to put investors and companies in contact”. He also explained that the growth of MAB and MARF, BME’s Growth and Fixed Income markets respectively, show that companies of all types and sizes are increasingly turning to capital markets for financing, thus reinforcing the resilience of companies and the economy under adverse circumstances.
Antonio Garamendi, Chairman of CEOE, was the special guest at the Forum opening. "As this health crisis has revealed, R+D+I activities must be strategically intensified as a lever for business competitiveness", he said. Fernando Ruiz, Chairman of Deloitte, stated that “the three levers for the improvement of companies are liquidity, visibility and sustainability”.
On the first day of the Forum another of its panels featured an analysis of the Spanish economy. At the table, moderated by Miguel Ferré, Financial Policy Senior Consultant, Kreab, Alex Fusté, Chief Investment Officer, Andbank Spain, and Ramón Forcada, Head of Analysis and Deputy General Manager, Bankinter, they shared their outlook on the situation. Both speakers analysed the main threats posed by the Coronavirus crisis, such as job destruction, the increase in debt and the closure of companies, while also highlighting the importance of establishing a solid foundation for economic recovery.
Under the title Reimagining the new tomorrow, forward-looking companies will have their own panel during its three days. Jesús Sánchez Quiñones, General Manager of Renta 4, moderated a table focused on the biotechnology sector, in which Victor Gonzalez Rumayor, Head of R&D, Atrys Health, Javier López-Belmonte, Deputy-Chairman and CFO, Laboratorios Rovi, and Luis Mora, General Manager of the Oncology Business Unit, Pharmamar, took part. All of them highlighted the crucial role in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic of one of the sectors with the greatest long-term potential.
In the last panel of the day, the Medcap Forum explored the more virtual future that awaits us. Concha Iglesias, Leading Partner of the Media and Entertainment Industry, Deloitte, moderated this table, in which Hernán Scapusio, CEO, Agile Content; Francisco Sierra, Head of Digital Content and Social Networks, Atresmedia and Rubén Stein, Chairman, Proeduca Altus, took part. According to the speakers, the Covid-19 crisis has forever transformed the education and entertainment industry, as it has turned homes into work and study centres.
In parallel to these panels, and as the main objective of the Forum, the first meetings between companies and investors were held. More than 1,200 meetings of this type will be held in this edition.
Tomorrow part of the programme will focus on the resilience and transformation vis-à-vis the Covid-19 and on sectors that have aroused great interest, such as renewable energy. A top-level panel will also be held on the relevance of financial markets in the future growth. This last table, to be held at 4:00 pm, will be chaired by Jorge Yzaguirre, Director of Markets and Market Data, BME and Chairmn of IEAF, and will have the participation of José Carlos García de Quevedo, Chairman of ICO, and Juan Carlos Ureta, Chairman of Renta 4.
