BME: The 21st Latibex Forum Starts Tomorrow

- Over a hundred European investors and 40 listed companies will gather in the Stock Exchange for the main event about investing in Latin America
- The gathering will feature panels and conferences on sustainable development, investment opportunities and technological disruption
The Madrid Stock Exchange Palace building will host the Latibex Forum, organised by BME, which reaches its twenty-first edition as the top gathering between European investors and Latin American listed companies. More than 100 European investors and 40 companies will meet at these conferences.
The Forum will begin with an opening address by Javier Hernani, CEO of BME. Accompanying him will be Rami Aboukhair, CEO of Banco Santander España; Fernando Ruíz, Chairman of Deloitte; Íñigo Fernández de Mesa, Deputy-Chairman of CEOE; José Carlos García de Quevedo, Chairman of ICO; and José Sainz Armada, Business CEO of Iberdrola.
Ana de la Cueva, Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support, will be the event’s special guest.
Attending the event will be such leading companies in Latin American as Petrobras, Walmart México, Banorte, Elektra, TV Azteca, Cemig and Grupo Sura, as well as Spanish companies with a presence in the region, such as Santander, Iberdrola, Telefónica and Repsol.
The Latibex Forum promotes contact between companies and investors, but also the debate on topical issues in Latin America. Panels and forums on sustainable development, green financing, technological disruption and new infrastructure approaches will be held.
Deloitte and Santander are the event’s main sponsors.
For an up-to-date agenda of the event, please visit www.forolatibex.com
Link to download the Latibex Forum’s App for Android and iOS