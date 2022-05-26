BME: The 18th Medcap Forum Ends With More Than 1,000 Meetings Being Held Between SMEs And Investors

Miogroup, EiDF, LLYC and Ecoener, nominated as candidates for the European Small and Midcap Awards given each year by the Federation of European Stock Exchanges (FESE).

Around 800 people attended the event and over 350 followed the different panels of the Forum via streaming

The eighteenth edition of the Medcap Forum concluded today after three days of intense activity. The event was attended by 110 companies and more than 150 investors, 20% of them from abroad, who held more than a thousand meetings. The Forum also featured public panel discussions and discovery meetings in which smaller companies were able to present their business plans to investors.

The Medcap Forum, which was held in person again this year in the Madrid Stock Exchange after two online editions due to the pandemic, gathered 800 attendees and over 40 accredited journalists, while more than 350 people followed the panels via streaming.

During the cocktail party that brought the event to a close, the Spanish candidates for the European Small and Midcap Awards granted each year by the Federation of European Stock Exchanges (FESE), were announced. Miogroup is a candidate in the Star of Innovation category, EiDF in the Rising Star category, LLYC in the Star of 2021 category and Ecoener in the International Star category.

These awards, which will be presented during a ceremony in Prague at the end of November, highlight the crucial role of small and medium-sized companies, which account for 98 percent of the European Union's business fabric, two-thirds of employment and around 60 percent of the region's GDP.

"We are very satisfied with how this edition of the Medcap Forum has developed, in which companies and investors have been able to meet again in person in the stock exchange palace building. Since its creation, 18 years ago, this event has fulfilled a necessary function by offering small and medium-sized listed companies greater visibility and by reminding investors that the financial markets are open to all types of companies, regardless of their sector or size," said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.

Throughout these three days and in its various panels, the Forum addressed issues such as the effects of the geopolitical crisis in strategic sectors, solutions for an efficient ESG strategy for companies and investors, the role of Fixed Income as an ally for corporate financing, the challenges of energy transition, the potential of technology, the use of digitisation and Big Data to help smaller companies to compete on a large scale and the quantum leap that listing on the stock exchange represents for companies.

The Medcap Forum once again featured Deloitte as main sponsor, while Renta 4 Banco, Norbolsa, GVC Gaesco, EthiFinance Ratings, Morningstar, World Television (WTV) and Vadevalor were sponsors and Instituto BME, CFA Society Spain, IEAF and Atribus, collaborators.

All the images of the event are available here. You can also watch the panels again and find further information via this link.