BME: Técnicas Reunidas Debuts In MARF With A 100-Millon Euro Commercial Paper Issue

BME's Fixed Income Market, MARF, today admitted to trading the first Commercial Paper (CP) Programme from Técnicas Reunidas, with which the company debuts in the fixed income markets. Through this continuous issuance Programme, Técnicas Reunidas will be able to place CPs in a flexible manner over the next twelve months with a maximum outstanding balance of 100 million euros and maturities ranging from 3 days to 24 months.
Banca March participates as Sole Lead-Arranger and Collaborating Entity in the Programme and will be in charge of distributing the various CPs issued among institutional investors. Banca March is Técnicas Reunidas’ Registered Advisor with MARF. The issuer’s legal advisor for the CP Programme has been law firm Gómez-Acebo & Pombo Abogados.
Técnicas Reunidas is one of the main international engineering companies specialising in industrial projects. Its activity is mainly focused on responding to the demand for energy and environmentally friendly products from a wide spectrum of customers around the world, in accordance with the sustainability requirements of the different countries in which it operates. Since 1960, Técnicas Reunidas has designed and built more than 1,000 industrial plants in more than 50 countries. Técnicas Reunidas currently operates in 35 countries.
The Group achieved consolidated revenues of 2.11 billion euros in the first half of 2020, with operating profit of 33 million. The company is listed on the Spanish stock exchange and is an IBEX Medium Cap ® index constituent.