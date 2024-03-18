BME Scaleup Welcomes SOLVENTO GROUP 2022 SOCIMI

It is the second company to join this market oriented to scaleups, SOCIMIs and all types of companies seeking a first contact with the markets

BME Scaleup today welcomed SOLVENTO GROUP 2022 SOCIMI. The traditional ringing of the bell held at the Madrid Stock Exchange was led by Cristóbal Parra Jiménez and Mariángeles Parra Jiménez, who was accompanied by Jesús González, managing director of BME Scaleup.

The company, which is the second to join this new BME market, took as a reference for the start of the trading of the shares a price of €13 per share, taking into account the valuation report made by an independent expert, which implies a total valuation of the company of €64.5 million.

Jesús González explained that "with the incorporation of SOLVENTO GROUP 2022 SOCIMI, to which we wish the best in this new journey, BME Scaleup continues to grow. This new marketplace aimed at scaleups, SOCIMIs and family businesses seeking a first contact with the financial markets is more flexible for these companies and is tailored to their needs, while offering the necessary transparency to investors. We are confident that we will be welcoming new companies again soon”.

The company, whose registered advisor is ARMABEX Registered Advisors, part of the ARMANEXT Group, has started trading under the code "SCSOL" .

Photos of SOLVENTO GROUP 2022's Ringing of the Bell are available on Flickr.

This new BME marketplace, which is a new rung on the financing ladder, is aimed especially at scaleups, companies with a proven business model, in an accelerated growth phase for at least three years, with a minimum turnover of one million euros and/or an investment of at least that amount. This market, which offers the necessary transparency to investors and simplifies the incorporation requirements for companies, is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, SOCIMIs or family businesses seeking a first contact with the capital markets.

Among the advantages of BME Scaleup for companies are its ability to boost growth with funds for financing, obtain greater prestige and brand visibility, the possibility of expanding its investor base, the boost to inorganic growth and greater ease of attracting and retaining talent.

To be listed on this market, a company must be a public limited company, have a board of directors, be accompanied by an advisor registered in the market and publish audited annual accounts. It is not necessary to have a liquidity provider or to comply with a minimum free float.

BME Scaleup already has 12 registered advisors.

You can find more information about BME Scaleup on its website.