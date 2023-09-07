BME Receives Regulatory Approval For Its New Digital Assets Derivatives Segment

CNMV’s approval marks a milestone in the Digital Asset Ecosystem, Reinforcing SIX's commitment to innovation and security

BME Clearing introduces a new segment called Digital Assets Derivatives, that will upgrade the trading, clearing and cash settlement of digital asset futures

SIX is delighted to announce that BME Clearing, the Spanish central counterparty (CCP), has successfully obtained regulatory approval from Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) to clear Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, denominated in USD under the EU regulatory framework. BME Clearing is adding a new segment for Digital Asset Derivatives aimed at institutional investors, introducing digital assets to a secure and highly regulated environment, that will upgrade the trading, clearing and cash settlement of digital asset futures.

José Manuel Ortiz, Head Clearing and Repo Operations, SIX, is pleased to announce regulatory approval for this new segment. “This milestone reflects our dedication to empowering institutions, clients and investors with innovative solutions, contributing to the continued growth of the digital asset ecosystem, and ensuring a secure and efficient trading experience for all our valued customers”.

The introduction of this segment is a response to the demand from institutions for regulated access to digital assets.

You can find more information about our Clearing Services, on our website BME Clearing.