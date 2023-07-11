BME: Pre Market Environment Reaches 25 Partners After The Incorporation Of Uría Menéndez

BME's acceleration programme to boost companies' access to financial markets now includes 24 companies

Since its launch, six companies have made the leap from EpM to BME Growth

The Pre Market Environment (EpM), BME's acceleration programme for the process of incorporating companies into the financial markets, has grown with the incorporation today of Uría Menéndez as partner. There are now 25 partners and 24 companies in the programme.

The Pre-Market Environment offers companies the necessary training to familiarise themselves with the particularities of the securities markets. It also serves as a meeting point with recurring market participants, investors and other institutions to help them develop their initiatives in this area.

Uría Menéndez is a leading law firm in the Latin American market, with a presence in 12 cities in Europe and the Americas. Founded in 1946, it has more than 700 lawyers providing high value-added advice in all areas of Spanish, Portuguese and EU business law.

Since its launch, six companies have made the leap from Pre Market Environment to BME Growth. Following the recent creation of BME Scale, companies that are part of the scale-up stock exchange will also have access to this training programme that helps companies to gain a better understanding of how financial markets work.

With this new addition, the Pre Market Environment expands its practical training and coaching programme for companies. The EpM's call for new companies and investors is still open and ongoing.

More information on the Pre-Market Environment can be found here.