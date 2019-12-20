BME Partners With Garrigues To Promote The Pre Maket Environment In Andalusia And Extremadura

- The EpM is a programme for high growth potential businesses which introduces them to the stock market as a financing alternative
The Management and Monitoring Committee of BME’s Pre Market Environment has agreed to incorporate Garrigues as a strategic partner to promote the initiative in Andalusia and Extremadura. With this addition, there are already 13 firms that accompany EpM companies by showing them their experience and which are part of their training.
“The incorporation of Garrigues represents an important milestone for the EpM, as it will facilitate the dissemination of the initiative in a major geographical area, in whose business fabric Garrigues has a key presence,” says Jesús González Nieto, who leads the initiative at BME.
The EpM Pre Market Environment is a training and networking programme created to help start-ups get to know how capital markets work and gain access to retail and institutional investors. Its main objective is to provide companies that join the initiative with the necessary support to reach the level of competence required by the regulations to raise funding through the securities markets managed by BME.
Among the requirements to access the Environment these must be public limited or limited companies and at least two years old, submit financial statements for the previous year and have a three-year business plan.
The EpM Pre-Market Environment remains open to more companies and investors on a continuous basis.
