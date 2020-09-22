BME Partners With CSS To Strengthen Its Regulatory Service Suite

- BME to offer financial services firms in Spain and Portugal a multi-regulation reporting platform
- Partnership brings a unique combination of local market presence and global coverage
BME has partnered with Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS), a leading RegTech platform provider, to offer a global regulatory reporting solution in Spain and Portugal. The combination of BME’s local presence and expertise, together with CSS’s global Compliance-as-a-Service platform, will bring unique value to financial institutions in the Spanish and Portuguese markets.
Financial services clients will benefit from an integrated solution that seamlessly captures, consolidates and reports all data required for compliant transaction reporting. The multi-regulation platform also covers an expansive range of jurisdictions to help firms increase operational efficiency, gain data control and manage changes in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.
“With this agreement, BME strengthens its range of regulatory services and takes a step forward in our goal of becoming the partner of reference for financial institutions, which can save costs using this platform, while having the guarantee of a correct execution of their regulatory reporting,” explains Berta Ares, General Manager of BME Inntech.
CSS’s CEO, Doug Morgan added that, “We are proud to collaborate with a world-class technology partner like BME in extending our market coverage into Spain and Portugal. Our shared value proposition will help financial services firms meet global mandatory regulatory reporting requirements, like MiFID II, EMIR and SFTR, while taking a more strategic approach to managing compliance.”
The addition of CSS’s platform capabilities supports BME’s position as a technological partner which provides services and solutions covering the entire financial markets value chain. BME’s RegTech solutions offering – which is the result of evaluating and adopting the best practices, trends, technologies and service models continuously demanded by the market – includes Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA), Market Quality Metrics & Best Execution Reports, SICAM (Market Abuse) and SIR (Financial Reporting).