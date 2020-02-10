BME Overhauls Bolivia´s Trading Platform

BME and the Bolivian stock exchange have successfully launched a new version of the SMART BBV trading platform.
Jointly designed and developed by BME, the new version allows the Bolivian stock exchange to increase the functionalities already available in previous releases of the platform and implement new mechanisms that allow full electronic trading.
Worthy of note among the new capabilities are the inclusion of secondary market’s products currently traded under the Double Competitive Auctions model in multilateral Fixed Income trading. (generic buying and selling and repos).
New developments also include the “Operator Assistant” role within Operator Terminals, as well as a new interface based on the FIX protocol, which allows greater connectivity between market participants.
With the launch of this new version of SMART BBV, the Bolivian stock exchange confirms its trust in BME to consolidate the technological and functional modernisation of its financial instrument markets, both in the implementation and in the maintenance and support work.
BME thus reaffirms its commitment to market infrastructures in Latin America in the context of its internationalisation process.