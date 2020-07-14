BME: Nextpoint Capital SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB 16th July

- It is the 4th company to list on this BME market in 2020
- It will debut on the market with a value of 10 million euros
The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of NEXTPOINT CAPITAL SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the 4th to list on MAB in 2020, is scheduled to start trading on 16th July 2020.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 10.5 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 9.97 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YNPC”. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Bancowill act as Liquidity Provider.
NEXTPOINT CAPITAL is a company incorporated in 2018 specialising in the acquisition and management of retirement homes, tourist and residential buildings, located at the heart of Spain’s main cities.
The Informative Document on NEXTPOINT CAPITAL SOCIMI can be found on MAB’s website (https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.