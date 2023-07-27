BME: MARF Registers A New Commercial Paper Programme Of A&G Banco

The BME's fixed income market, MARF, has admitted to trading a new Commercial Paper Programme of A&G Banco, for an outstanding balance of €200 million. With this new securities issuance instrument, A&G Banco will be able to flexibly access the fixed income markets over the next year to issue promissory notes with a maximum maturity of up to 24 months.

Beka Finance has participated as Registered Advisor to the Programme and A&G Banco itself will be the Placement Agent. Banco Santander has been appointed as Paying Agent for the issues to be made and Gómez-Acebo & Pombo Abogados has provided legal advice to the new issuer.

Since its creation in 2014, A&G Banco has grown to become a unique financial services platform that operates with a banking licence in Spain and European passport in Luxembourg, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands, is an asset manager with extensive experience in the field of investment vehicles, carries out alternative fund management activities (with multiple themes) and is a banking-insurance associated operator. To this end, A&G Banco has business lines of managed portfolios, advised portfolios, custodied portfolios, distribution of its own and third-party products, funding, life insurance intermediation and treasury, fixed income and structured products desks. The bank also has offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, La Coruña, León, Logroño, Pamplona, Santander, Seville, Valencia, Valladolid and Luxembourg.

A&G Banco is supervised by the Bank of Spain, the CNMV and the General Directorate of Insurance and Pension Funds, and is adhered to the Spanish Deposit Guarantee Fund.