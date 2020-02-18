BME: MARF Registers A New 50 Milion Euro Commercial Paper Programme By Grupo SAMPOL

MARF, BME’s Fixed Income market, today admitted a new 50 million euro Commercial Paper Programme by Sampol to trading. With this new Programme the company opens up a new channel for diversifying its short-term financing sources. Sampol made its debut on this BME market in February 2019 with a 25 million euro bond issue. The company has a BBB- rating with stable outlook, granted by Axesor Rating.
Ahorro Corporación Financiera and Beka Finance act as Placement Entities for the new Commercial Paper Programme. Also, Ahorro Corporación Financiera will be the Registered Advisor and Beka Finance Sampol’s Payments Agent. The legal advisor for the registration of the Programme has been Gómez-Acebo & Pombo Abogados.
Sampol is a leading Spanish multinational group in engineering solutions applied to different public and private sectors. It was founded in Mallorca in 1934 and currently operates in three business areas: projection, construction and management of energy projects; integral installations in airports and emblematic buildings and hotels; and development of technological solutions oriented to the digitalisation. It has a permanent presence in Spain, Italy, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Panama and Cape Verde and has developed international projects in 19 countries. Sampol reported consolidated revenues in 2018 of 175,9 million euros and an EBITDA of 23,8 million euros.
Since its birth in 2013, a total of 78 companies have raised funding through MARF, 6 of them in Portugal. The market’s outstanding balance exceeds 5 billion euros and its growth in the last few months has leveraged its role as a source of funding for companies of any size, sector and nationality.