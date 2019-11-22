BME: MARF Registers A 30 Million Euro Commercial Paper Programme By Amper

BME’s Fixed Income Market, MARF, has admitted to trading a 30 million-euro Commercial Paper (CP) Programme by Amper. The programme will allow Amper to issue CPs with nominal per-unit values of 100,000 euros and maturities between 3 and 730 days.
Under the programme Renta 4 Banco acts as a Lead-Arranger, Collaborating Entity and Agent Entity and will place the CPs among qualified investors. It is also Amper’s Registered Advisor in this BME market. The legal advisor of the issuer for this transaction has been Ramón y Cajal Abogados.
Amper is a multinational group with more than 60 years’ experience in the telecommunications sector and integrates sectoral and information technology solutions. The company operates the communications and security business in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa and has offices in Madrid, Mexico, Costa Rica and Peru.
Grupo Amper operates three vertical business lines: Amper Telecom and Security; Amper Industrial, which combines the industrial assembly and maintenance businesses; and Amper Integration, which provides solutions for the design, installation and maintenance of any type of technological platform.
In 2018 Grupo Amper had consolidated revenues of 143 million euros and an EBITDA of 15.6 million euros. Amper has been publicly traded since 1986 and is an IBEX SMALL CAP ® Index constituent.