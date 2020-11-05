BME: MARF Admits A 100 Million-Euro Commercial Paper Programme To Trading From Cementos Molins

BME’s Fixed Income Market, MARF, today has admitted Cementos Molins´ first Commercial Paper (CP) Programme to trading. With this debut in the fixed income markets, Cementos Molins will be able to place CPs over the next 12 months with a maximum outstanding balance of 100 million euros and maturity terms up to 24 months.
Banco Sabadell and Banca March will act as Placement Entities under the Commercial Paper Programme and Banco Sabadell will be Cementos Molins' Registered Advisor in MARF.
J&A Garrigues has provided legal advice to the company regarding the Programme’s registration.
This incorporation brings the number of issuers in MARF to 87 and the financing raised, in terms of the market’s outstanding balance, exceeds 4.9 billion euros. "Companies increasingly value the advantages that an adequate diversification of financing sources brings to their productive activity", stressed Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, General Manager of MARF.
Cementos Molins is an international group with over 90 years of experience creating innovative and sustainable construction materials and solutions. The group has operations in Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Tunisia, Bangladesh and India and its integrated business model includes a broad range of gray cement, aggregates, concrete, mortars, prefabricates, white cement, aluminous cement, clinker, and waste recovery.
The company is listed on the Spanish stock exchange and reported consolidated revenues of 797 million euros in 2019, with EBITDA reaching 192 million. At the end of 2019, it employed 4,932 workers.