BME: Making Science To Start Trading On MAB On 21 February

The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of MAKING SCIENCE GROUP, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the 1st to list on MAB in 2020, is scheduled to start trading on 21 February 2020.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 3.2 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 22.6 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “MAKS”. RENTA 4 CORPORATE is the Registered Adviser while RENTA 4 BANCO will act as Liquidity Provider.
MAKING SCIENCE specialises in the provision of integral technology and marketing solutions for the digital sector. The company operates in the digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud markets.
The Informative Document on MAKING SCIENCE can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.