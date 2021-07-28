BME: Making Science Registers Its First Fixed Income Programme On MARF

Making Science Group has registered its first fixed income securities issuance programme for a total amount of 30 million euros on BME's fixed income market, MARF. With this new financing mechanism, Making Science will diversify its financial sources by issuing medium and long-term bonds in a flexible manner over the next 12 months, whose amortization and coupons, fixed or variable, will be determined at the time of the launch of each of the individual issues to be placed. The funds obtained through the bonds will be used mainly to finance new acquisitions of domestic and international companies that will serve to reinforce Making Science Group's growth strategy, as well as to invest in R&D.
Making Science brings to 11 the number of companies that have joined MARF since the beginning of the year and 105 that have issued since its launch in 2013. The outstanding balance of this BME market exceeds 6.4 billion euros, 43% higher than a year earlier.
Renta 4 Banco is the Global Coordinator. It is also the Placement Entity of the Programme together with EBN Banco de Negocios. Renta 4 Banco will be the Paying Agent for the issuer during the life of the bonds and its Registered Advisor in the MARF too. Ramón y Cajal Abogados has provided legal advice to the issuer in this new transaction.
Axesor Rating has assigned Making Science Group a long-term corporate rating of BB with positive trend.
Making Science Group is a business group dedicated to technology and consulting services in the areas of marketing, and digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud. The company began operating in 2016 as a comprehensive provider of digital consulting and offers services in both the business side and technological development. It structures its activity in three business lines: Media and Advertising, where it offers media agency services as an intermediary in the purchase of digital advertising space for subsequent resale; Technology, Platforms and e-Commerce, for the development of technological solutions aligned with its clients' business strategy; and Services, which includes, fundamentally, both business and technological consulting projects. At the end of 2020 it had a workforce of more than 300 employees.
Making Science had consolidated revenues of 57.7 million euros and EBITDA of 3.5 million euros in 2020. Its shares are listed on BME Growth©.