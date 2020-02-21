BME: MAB Welcomes Making Science

- Featuring the traditional bell ringing
- It is the first company to list on MAB in 2020
MAB welcomed today MAKING SCIENCE with the traditional bell-ringing ceremony, which was performed by its CEO, José Antonio Martínez Aguilar. It is the first listing in 2020 on this market, which is made up of 117 companies.
José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of MAB, stated that “we are very glad about the listing of Making Science on this BME market. It is yet another example of MAB's ability to provide companies with an alternative source of financing. Moreover, the listing of the company gives enhanced visibility to such a leading sector as that of digital marketing and data analytics”.
Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser of the company while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
All the photos of MAKING SCIENCE’s bell ringing are available on Flickr through this link:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/archivobme/