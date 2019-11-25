BME: MAB Welcomes IZERTIS

Pablo Martín, Chairman and CEO of Izertis.
• Featuring the traditional bell-ringing
• It is the twentieth company to list on MAB this year
MAB today welcomed IZERTIS with the traditional bell-ringing ceremony, which was performed by its Chairman and CEO, Pablo Martín. It is the twentieth listing in 2019 on this market, which is made up of 121 companies.
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of MAB, stated that “we are very glad about the listing of Izertis on this BME market. It is yet another example of MAB's ability to provide companies with an alternative source of financing. Since MAB was born, ten years ago, there have been more than 200 capital increases on this market with a value exceeding 2.4 billion euros”.
Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser of the company while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
All the photos of the bell ringing are available on Flickr through this link: