BME: MAB Welcomes HOLALUZ

MAB today welcomed HOLALUZ with the traditional bell-ringing ceremony, which was performed by the company’s founders, Carlota Pi (CEO), Oriol Vila and Ferran Nogué, and Carles Leg, director of Holaluz’s self-consumption area.
It is the twenty first listing in 2019 on this market, which is made up of 122 companies.
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of MAB, stated that “the listing of Holaluz on this BME market is great news and reaffirms the companies’ increasing interest in MAB as an alternative source of financing for businesses from all sectors”.
Impulsa Capital is the Registered Adviser of the company while GVC Gaesco Valores will act as Liquidity Provider.
