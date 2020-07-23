BME: MAB-Listed Companies Were 51% More Profitable In 2019 And Increased Their Average Staff By13%

- Their combined turnover increased two-fold in the last five years
- This year the deadline for submitting the accounts has been extended until June 30th due to the Covid crisis
The financial data for the 2019 financial year of the companies listed on MAB, BME’s SME Growth Market, again show very positive figures in terms of turnover, EBITDA and job creation, a trend consistently seen over the last seven years.
According to the financial data published by these companies - whose deadline for submitting their financial accounts has been extended to June 30th due to the Covid-19 crisis - these companies have shown a great capacity to generate cash, having reported an aggregate EBITDA of 755 million euros in 2019, up 51% year-on-year. These data underpin the upward trend seen between 2013 and 2019, as compound annual growth rate reached 18%.
In 2019 the companies traded on this BME market increased their turnover by 10.7% to 2.3 billion euros, an increase that consolidates the previous years’ growth rates of 23.4% in 2018 and 31% in 2017. The compound annual growth rate over the last seven years has been 24%.
Furthermore, these companies have contributed significantly to job creation, with a compound annual growth rate of 16%. In 2019 the total number of employees of these companies stood at 9,384 workers, 13% more than in the previous year.
The companies have continued to grow, boosted by the financing raised through the market in 2019, which totalled 1.53 billion euros.
"This good performance highlights the importance of this market as an instrument for funding growth, which is why the companies listed on MAB are way ahead of the pack," says Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of MAB. In his opinion, it is precisely the small and medium sized companies that will play a more decisive role in the coming months in bringing the Spanish economy out of the recession caused by Covid.
