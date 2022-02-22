BME Launches CONNEXOR To Speed Up And Streamline The Admission Of Warrants In The Spanish Market

- The new service made available to warrant issuers is a SIX platform that has become a standard in the Swiss market and other European countries
As of today, BME is making the CONNEXOR service available to warrants issuers. CONNEXOR will enable greater agility and efficiency in the warrants admission process by sending their reference data to BME. The launch is a new step forward in the digitalisation and modernisation of this type of process. CONNEXOR will also allow the submission of any event that may occur during the lifespan of the warrant.
This tool also allows the issuer of unlisted structured products to submit the characteristics of these products in a predefined and organised format, which guarantees fast and error-free information across the board.
CONNEXOR is a SIX platform based on highly scalable XML (Extensible Markup Language) technology, which facilitates the efficient management of reference data throughout the entire life cycle of financial products. Last year, 1.15 million newly issued products across various asset classes have been submitted to the platform: structured products (including warrants), OTC derivatives, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), fixed income securities and life insurance policies.
Since the launch of this services in 2009, it has become a reference data communication standard for any structured product in the Swiss economy and in more than 10 European countries (Switzerland, Spain, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, United States, and others).
Issuers of warrants in the Spanish market who wish to use CONNEXOR to provide reference data for their warrants will be able to do so at no additional cost.
More information about CONNEXOR in this link.