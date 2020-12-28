BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The First Half Of 2021

- The index will comprise 119 stocks, following the inclusion of Soltec and the exclusion of Abengoa, Abengoa B Series, BME and Masmovil Evercom
The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee, during its ordinary index review meeting has decided that the Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) and the Indice Total will be made up of 119 stocks in the first half of 2021, following the exclusion of Abengoa, Abengoa B Series, BME and Masmovil Evercom and the inclusion of Soltec.
Soltec becames part of the index after its listing on the Stock Exchange on October 28th.
Abengoa and Abengoa B Series were suspended from trading after having exhausted alternatives aimed at the continuation of the group's business due to the lack of liquidity and guarantees.
BME was delisted on September 30th, following the successful takeover bid launched by the SIX Group.
Masmovil Ibercom was delisted on November 16th, following the successful takeover bid launched by Lorca Telecom BidCo.
The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s (www.bolsamadrid.es) Official Daily Bulletin on December 31st, 2020, which can be consulted on this link.
ANNEXE:
IGBM INDEX NEW COMPOSITION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2021
===========================================================
|
IGBM OIL AND POWER
|
IGBM Oil
|
REP
|
REPSOL
|
IGBM Power and Gas
|
IBE
|
IBERDROLA
|
REE
|
RED ELE.CORP
|
ELE
|
ENDESA
|
NTGY
|
NATURGY ENER
|
ENG
|
ENAGAS
|
IGBM Renewable Energy
|
SLR
|
SOLARIA
|
ADX
|
AUDAX RENOV.
|
SPK
|
SOLARPACK
|
SOL
|
SOLTEC
|
GRE
|
GRENERGY
|
IGBM BASIC MATERIALS, INDUSTRY AND CONSTRUCTION.
|
IGBM Minerals, Metals and Transformation
|
ACX
|
ACERINOX
|
CIE
|
CIE AUTOMOT.
|
MTS
|
ARCEL.MITTAL
|
TUB
|
TUBACEX
|
LGT
|
LINGOTES
|
BKY
|
BERKELEY
|
TRG
|
TUBOS REUNID
|
IGBM Manufacturing and Assembly of Consumer Goods
|
SGRE
|
SIEMENS GAM.
|
ZOT
|
ZARDOYA OTIS
|
GEST
|
GESTAMP
|
CAF
|
AUXIL. FF.CC
|
TLGO
|
TALGO
|
ENO
|
ELECNOR
|
AZK
|
AZKOYEN
|
NEA
|
CORREA
|
IGBM Construction
|
FER
|
FERROVIAL
|
ACS
|
ACS CONST.
|
ANA
|
ACCIONA
|
SCYR
|
SACYR
|
FCC
|
FCC
|
OHL
|
OBR.H.LAIN
|
GSJ
|
G.E.SAN JOSE
|
IGBM Industry and Chemical Industry
|
ECR
|
ERCROS
|
IGBM Engineering and Others
|
APPS
|
APPLUS SERVI
|
TRE
|
TEC.REUNIDAS
|
FDR
|
FLUIDRA
|
AI
|
AIRTIFICIAL
|
MDF
|
D. FELGUERA
|
GALQ
|
GRAL. ALQ. M
|
IGBM Aerospace
|
AIR
|
AIRBUS SE
|
IGBM CONSUMER GOODS
|
IGBM Food and Beverages
|
VIS
|
VISCOFAN
|
EBRO
|
EBRO FOODS
|
CCEP
|
CCEP
|
BDL
|
BARON DE LEY
|
NTH
|
NATURHOUSE
|
RIO
|
B.RIOJANAS
|
OLE
|
DEOLEO
|
PVA
|
PESCANOVA
|
IGBM Textile, Clothing and Shoes
|
ITX
|
INDITEX
|
NXT
|
NUEVA EXPRES
|
ADZ
|
A DOMINGUEZ
|
IGBM Paper and Graphic Design
|
ENC
|
ENCE
|
MCM
|
MIQUEL COST.
|
IBG
|
IBERPAPEL
|
IGBM Pharmaceutical Products and Biotechnology
|
GRF
|
GRIFOLS
|
GRF.P
|
GRIFOLS B
|
FAE
|
FAES
|
ALM
|
ALMIRALL
|
PHM
|
PHARMA MAR
|
ROVI
|
LABORAT.ROVI
|
ORY
|
ORYZON GENOM
|
PRM
|
PRIM
|
RJF
|
REIG
|
BIO
|
BIOSEARCH
|
IGBM Other Consumer Goods
|
VID
|
VIDRALA
|
IGBM CONSUMER GOODS
|
IGBM Leisure, Tourism and Catering
|
MEL
|
MELIA HOTELS
|
EAT
|
AMREST
|
EDR
|
EDREAMS ODIG
|
NHH
|
NH HOTEL
|
CDR
|
CODERE
|
IGBM Commerce
|
DIA
|
DIA
|
SPS
|
SERV.POINT S
|
IGBM Media and Advertising
|
TL5
|
MEDIASET ESP
|
A3M
|
ATRESMEDIA
|
PRS
|
PRISA
|
VOC
|
VOCENTO
|
VER
|
VERTICE 360
|
IGBM Transport and Retail
|
AENA
|
AENA
|
IAG
|
INT.AIRL.GRP
|
LOG
|
LOGISTA
|
IGBM Other Services
|
PSG
|
PROSEGUR
|
CASH
|
PROSE. CASH
|
CBAV
|
CLIN BAVIERA
|
IGBM FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
IGBM Banks and Saving Banks
|
SAN
|
SANTANDER
|
BBVA
|
BBVA
|
CABK
|
CAIXABANK
|
SAB
|
B. SABADELL
|
BKT
|
BANKINTER
|
BKIA
|
BANKIA
|
UNI
|
UNICAJA
|
LBK
|
LIBERBANK
|
IGBM Insurance
|
MAP
|
MAPFRE
|
GCO
|
G.CATALANA O
|
IGBM Portfolio and Holdings
|
ALB
|
COR.ALBA
|
ALNT
|
ALANTRA
|
IGBM Investment Services
|
R4
|
RENTA 4 BCO.
|
IGBM TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
|
IGBM Telecommunications and Others
|
TEF
|
TELEFONICA
|
CLNX
|
CELLNEX
|
EKT
|
EUSKALTEL
|
DOM
|
GL. DOMINION
|
EZE
|
EZENTIS
|
IGBM Electronics and Software
|
AMS
|
AMADEUS IT
|
IDR
|
INDRA "A"
|
AMP
|
AMPER
|
IGBM REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|
IGBM Real Estate Agents and Others
|
AEDAS
|
AEDAS
|
HOME
|
NEINOR H.
|
MVC
|
METROVACESA
|
RLIA
|
REALIA
|
ISUR
|
INM. DEL SUR
|
QBT
|
QUABIT INM.
|
REN
|
RENTA CORP.
|
NYE
|
NYESA VALORE
|
MTB
|
MONTEBALITO
|
UBS
|
URBAS
|
IGBM REITS
|
MRL
|
MERLIN PROP.
|
COL
|
INM. COLONIA
|
LRE
|
LAR ESPAÑA R
|
ARM
|
ARIMA