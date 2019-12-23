BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The First Half Of 2020

- Grenergy becomes an IGBM constituent while Natra and Parques Reunidos are excluded from the index
The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee has decided, during its ordinary index review meeting, that the IGBM and the Indice Total indices will be made up by 124 listed companies in the first half of 2020, following the inclusion of GRENERGY and the exclusion of NATRA and PARQUES REUNIDOS.
The latter two are excluded from the index due to respective takeover bids. NATRA was delisted on 30 August following a takeover bid by World Confectionery Group while PARQUES REUNIDOS was delisted on 5 December following a takeover bid by Piolin BidCo.
Final weightings by sectors, subsectors and stocks will be published on the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin of 31st December 2019, which is available through this link:
http://www.bolsamadrid.es/ing/aspx/Estadisticas/Boletin/frameboletin.aspx
Annex
IGBM INDEX NEW COMPOSITION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2020
SECTOR: OIL AND POWER
SUBSECTOR: OIL
Repsol
SUBSECTOR: POWER AND GAS
Endesa
Enagás
Naturgy Energy Group
Iberdrola
Red Eléctrica Corporación
SUBSECTOR: RENEWABLES
Audax Renovables
Grenergy
Solaria Energías y Medio ambiente
Solarpack
SECTOR: BASIC MATERIALS, INDUSTRY AND CONSTRUCTION
SUBSECTOR MINERALS, METALS AND PROCESSING OF METAL PRODUCTS
Acerinox
ArcelorMittal
Berkeley Energia Limited
Cie Automotive
Lingotes Especiales
Tubos Reunidos
Tubacex
SUBSECTOR: MANUFACTURING AND ASSEMBLY OF CONSUMER GOODS
Azkoyen
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF)
Elecnor
Gestamp Automoción
Nicolás Correa
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE)
Talgo
Zardoya Otis
SUBSECTOR: CONSTRUCTION
ACS Actividades Construcciones y Servicios
Acciona
Fomento de construcciones y contratas (FCC)
Ferrovial
Grupo Empresarial San José.
Obrascón Huarte Laín
Sacyr
SUBSECTOR: BUILDING MATERIALS
Corporación Empresarial de Mat.de Const. (COEMAC) S.A.
SUBSECTOR: CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
Ercros
SUBSECTOR: ENGINEERING AND OTHERS
Abengoa clase B
Abengoa clase A
Airtificial Intelligence Structures
Applus Services
Duro Felguera
Fluídra
General de Alquiler de Maquinaria
Técnicas Reunidas
SUBSECTOR: AEROSPACE
Airbus Group
SECTOR: CONSUMER GOODS
SUBSECTOR: FOOD AND BEVERAGES
Barón de Ley
Bodegas Riojanas
Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)
Ebro Foods
Deoleo
Naturhouse Health
Pescanova
Viscofan
SUBSECTOR: TEXTILE, CLOTHING AND SHOES
Adolfo Domínguez
Industria de Diseño Textil (Inditex)
Nueva Expresión Textil (NEXTIL)
Sniace
SUBSECTOR: PAPER AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
Ence Energía y Celulosa
Iberpapel Gestión
Miquel y Costas
SUBSECTOR: PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS AND BIOTECHNOLOGY
Almirall
Biosearch
Faes Farma
Grifols clase A
Grifols clase B
Laboratorio Reig Jofre
Laboratorios Rovi
Oryzon Genomics
Pharma Mar
Prim
SUBSECTOR: OTHER CONSUMER GOODS
Vidrala
SECTOR: CONSUMER SERVICES
SUBSECTOR: LEISURE, TOURISM AND CATERING
Amrest Holdings
Codere
eDreams Odigeo
Melia Hotels International
NH Hotel Group
SUBSECTOR: COMMERCE
DIA Distribuidora Int. De Alimentación.
Service Point Solutions
SUBSECTOR: MEDIA AND ADVERTISING
Atresmedia
Promotora de Informaciones (Prisa) clase A
Mediaset España Comunicación
Vertice 360
Vocento
SUBSECTOR: TRANSPORT AND RETAIL
Aena
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)
Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings
SUBSECTOR: OTHER SERVICES
Clínica Baviera
Prosegur
Prosegur Cash
SECTOR: FINANCIAL SERVICES
SUBSECTOR: BANKS AND SAVING BANKS
Banco de Sabadell
Banco Santander
Bankia
Bankinter
BBVA
Caixabank
Liberbank
Unicaja Banco
SUBSECTOR: INSURANCE
Grupo Catalana Occidente
Mapfre
SUBSECTOR: PORTFOLIO AND HOLDINGS
Corporación Financiera Alba
Alantra Partners
SUBSECTOR: INVESTMENT SERVICES
Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME)
Renta 4 Banco
SECTOR: TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SUBSECTOR: TELECOMS AND OTHERS
Cellnex Telecom
Euskatel
Global Dominion Access
Grupo Ezentis
Masmovil Ibercom
Telefónica
SUBSECTOR: ELECTRONICS AND SOFTWARE
Amadeus It Group
Amper
Indra Sistemas
SECTOR: REAL ESTATE SERVICES
SUBSECTOR: ESTATE AGENTS AND OTHERS
Aedas Homes
Inmobiliaria del Sur
Metrovacesa
Montebalito
Neinor Homes
Nyesa Valores
Quabit Inmobiliaria
Realia Business
Renta Corporación Real Estate
Urbas
SUBSECTOR: SOCIMI (REITS)
Arima Real Estate SOCIMI
Inmobiliaria Colonial
Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI
Merlin Properties SOCIMI