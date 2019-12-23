 Skip to main Content
BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The First Half Of 2020

Date 23/12/2019

  • Grenergy becomes an IGBM constituent while Natra and Parques Reunidos are excluded from the index

The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee has decided, during its ordinary index review meeting, that the IGBM and the Indice Total indices will be made up by 124 listed companies in the first half of 2020, following the inclusion of GRENERGY and the exclusion of NATRA and PARQUES REUNIDOS.

The latter two are excluded from the index due to respective takeover bids. NATRA was delisted on 30 August following a takeover bid by World Confectionery Group while PARQUES REUNIDOS was delisted on 5 December following a takeover bid by Piolin BidCo.

Final weightings by sectors, subsectors and stocks will be published on the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin of 31st December 2019, which is available through this link:

http://www.bolsamadrid.es/ing/aspx/Estadisticas/Boletin/frameboletin.aspx

 

Annex

IGBM INDEX NEW COMPOSITION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2020

SECTOR: OIL AND POWER

SUBSECTOR: OIL

                        Repsol

SUBSECTOR: POWER AND GAS

                        Endesa

                        Enagás

                        Naturgy Energy Group

                        Iberdrola

                        Red Eléctrica Corporación

            SUBSECTOR: RENEWABLES

                       Audax Renovables

                       Grenergy

                       Solaria Energías y Medio ambiente

                       Solarpack

SECTOR: BASIC MATERIALS, INDUSTRY AND CONSTRUCTION

SUBSECTOR MINERALS, METALS AND PROCESSING OF METAL PRODUCTS

                        Acerinox

                        ArcelorMittal

                        Berkeley Energia Limited

                        Cie Automotive

                        Lingotes Especiales

                        Tubos Reunidos

                        Tubacex

SUBSECTOR: MANUFACTURING AND ASSEMBLY OF CONSUMER GOODS

                        Azkoyen

                        Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF)

                        Elecnor

Gestamp Automoción

                        Nicolás Correa

                        Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE)

                        Talgo

                        Zardoya Otis

SUBSECTOR: CONSTRUCTION

                        ACS Actividades Construcciones y Servicios

                        Acciona

                        Fomento de construcciones y contratas (FCC)

                        Ferrovial

Grupo Empresarial San José.

                        Obrascón Huarte Laín

                        Sacyr

SUBSECTOR: BUILDING MATERIALS

                        Corporación Empresarial de Mat.de Const. (COEMAC) S.A.

            SUBSECTOR: CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

                        Ercros

SUBSECTOR: ENGINEERING AND OTHERS

                        Abengoa clase B

                        Abengoa clase A

                        Airtificial Intelligence Structures

                        Applus Services

Duro Felguera

                        Fluídra

                        General de Alquiler de Maquinaria

                        Técnicas Reunidas

SUBSECTOR: AEROSPACE

                        Airbus Group

SECTOR: CONSUMER GOODS

SUBSECTOR: FOOD AND BEVERAGES

                        Barón de Ley

                        Bodegas Riojanas

                        Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

                        Ebro Foods

                        Deoleo

                        Naturhouse Health

Pescanova

                        Viscofan

SUBSECTOR: TEXTILE, CLOTHING AND SHOES

                        Adolfo Domínguez

                        Industria de Diseño Textil (Inditex)

                        Nueva Expresión Textil (NEXTIL)

                        Sniace

SUBSECTOR: PAPER AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

                        Ence Energía y Celulosa

                        Iberpapel Gestión

                        Miquel y Costas         

SUBSECTOR: PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS AND BIOTECHNOLOGY

                        Almirall

                        Biosearch

                        Faes Farma

                        Grifols clase A

                        Grifols clase B

                        Laboratorio Reig Jofre

                        Laboratorios Rovi

                        Oryzon Genomics

                        Pharma Mar

                        Prim

SUBSECTOR: OTHER CONSUMER GOODS

                        Vidrala

SECTOR: CONSUMER SERVICES

SUBSECTOR: LEISURE, TOURISM AND CATERING

                        Amrest Holdings

                        Codere

                        eDreams Odigeo

                        Melia Hotels International

                        NH Hotel Group

SUBSECTOR: COMMERCE

                        DIA Distribuidora Int. De Alimentación.

                        Service Point Solutions

SUBSECTOR: MEDIA AND ADVERTISING

                        Atresmedia

                        Promotora de Informaciones (Prisa) clase A

                        Mediaset España Comunicación

                        Vertice 360

                        Vocento

SUBSECTOR: TRANSPORT AND RETAIL

                        Aena

                        International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

                        Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings

SUBSECTOR: OTHER SERVICES

                       Clínica Baviera

                       Prosegur

                       Prosegur Cash

SECTOR: FINANCIAL SERVICES

SUBSECTOR: BANKS AND SAVING BANKS

                       Banco de Sabadell

                       Banco Santander

                       Bankia

                       Bankinter

                       BBVA

                      Caixabank     

                      Liberbank

                      Unicaja Banco

SUBSECTOR: INSURANCE

                     Grupo Catalana Occidente

                     Mapfre

SUBSECTOR: PORTFOLIO AND HOLDINGS

                     Corporación Financiera Alba

                     Alantra Partners

SUBSECTOR: INVESTMENT SERVICES

                       Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME)

                       Renta 4 Banco

SECTOR: TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS

SUBSECTOR: TELECOMS AND OTHERS

                        Cellnex Telecom

                        Euskatel

                        Global Dominion Access 

                        Grupo Ezentis

                        Masmovil Ibercom

                        Telefónica

SUBSECTOR: ELECTRONICS AND SOFTWARE

                        Amadeus It Group

                        Amper

                        Indra Sistemas          

SECTOR: REAL ESTATE SERVICES

SUBSECTOR: ESTATE AGENTS AND OTHERS

                        Aedas Homes

                         Inmobiliaria del Sur

                         Metrovacesa

                         Montebalito

                         Neinor Homes

                         Nyesa Valores

                        Quabit Inmobiliaria

                        Realia Business

                        Renta Corporación Real Estate

                        Urbas

SUBSECTOR: SOCIMI (REITS)

                        Arima Real Estate SOCIMI

                        Inmobiliaria Colonial

                        Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI

                        Merlin Properties SOCIMI

 