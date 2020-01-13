BME: IBERCLEAR Renews Its Mandate As Manager Of RENADE

- The contract obtained by the BME subsidiary runs until 2022
- Iberclear has managed the National Registry for Greenhouse Gas Emission Allowances (RENADE) since 2004
Iberclear, the Spanish Central Securities Depository and a BME subsidiary, has been awarded the tender to continue performing its functions of support for the National Administrator of the Spanish section of the European Union Registry in relation to the EU’s Trading Scheme of Greenhouse Gas Emission Allowances, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris agreement, for the period 2020-2022. The mandate can be extended until 2024.
In November 2004 it was entrusted with the management of the Registry, called RENADE. Now the Spanish Office for Climate Change, which belongs to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, has notified Iberclear of the renewal of the mandate, having assessed the technical and eligibility aspects relevant for the performance of the ordinary tasks of support provided to the National Administrator in connection with the administration of the Spanish section of the EU’s registry. Consequently, the contract has been formalized in December 2019 (formalization announcement published in BOE No 310, dated December 26th, 2019).
Jesús Benito, CEO of Iberclear, stated that “the renewal of the management of RENADE reinforces BME’s commitment to participate in all those initiatives aimed at fighting climate change and in favour of environmentally sustainable policies”.