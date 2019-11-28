BME: Holaluz To Start Trading On MAB Tomorrow, November 29th

- It is the 21st company to list on this BME market in 2019
- The company will have a value of 160.1 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the 21st to list on MAB in 2019, is scheduled to start trading tomorrow, November 29h.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 7.78 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 160.1 million euros.
Its ticker symbol will be “HLZ”. Impulsa Capital is the is the Registered Adviser and GVC Gaesco Valores will act as Liquidity Provider.
HOLALUZ operates in the Spanish energy sector with a clear commitment to renewable energy, self-consumption and distributed generation, and its vision is to connect people to the green energy.
The Informative Document on HOLALUZ can be found on the MAB’s website (https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company.