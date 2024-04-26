BME Growth Welcomes tuTECHÔ

Blanca Hernández, founder and president of tuTECHÔ, with Clement Kofi Dwamena and Hassan Saksa,

residents in tuTECHÔ homes

It becomes the first company to enter this market in 2024

BME Growth today welcomed tuTECHÔ. The traditional Ringing of the Bell held at the Madrid Stock Exchange was led by Blanca Hernández, founder and president of the company, together with Hassan Saksa and Clement Kofi Dwamena, residents of tuTECHÔ homes, who were accompanied by Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, managing director of BME Growth.

The company, which is the first to debut on this market so far this year, established a reference value for its shares of 1.01 euros, which represents a total valuation of the company of 28.6 million euros.

"The addition of tuTECHÔ to BME Growth is very special for us as it is the first company to join this market so far this year and, above all, because it is the first SOCIMI with a social impact. As a sign of BME's commitment to the fight against homelessness, SOCIMIs with a social impact have reduced fees. We wish the best of luck to tuTECHÔ, whose debut demonstrates the role that financial markets can play in social development and in just causes such as this", said Jesús González.

The company has started trading under the ticker "YTCH". The company's Registered Advisor is Renta 4 Corporate, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

All photos of tuTECHÔ’s bell ringing are available on Flickr through this link.