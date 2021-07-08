BME Growth Welcomes Endurance Motive

Ander Muelas López de Aberasturi, Chairman of the company, and Carlos Navarro Poulo, CEO, during the bell ringing
- It is the sixth company to ring the bell in BME Growth so far this year
BME Growth today welcomed ENDURANCE MOTIVE, during an event held in the Madrid stock exchange. The traditional bell ringing ceremony was led by Ander Muelas López de Aberasturi and Carlos Navarro Poulo, Chairman and CEO of the company respectively, who were accompanied by Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth. The bell ringing was held with all security measures in place due to the health restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company, which is the sixth to list on BME Growth so far this year, set a reference value for each of its shares of 1.85 euros, giving it a total value of 15.86 million euros.
"The listing of Endurance Motive on BME Growth is great news that also increases the diversity of the profile of the companies traded in this market, which contributes to offering a faithful vision of the business fabric of our country.", said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
Arteche started trading under the code “END”.
