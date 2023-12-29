BME Growth Companies Increase Turnover At A Compound Annual Rate Of 29.5% From 2019

Companies listed on the SME stock exchange increased their workforce by 7% in the first half of the year

Companies in this market carried out 93 capital increases up to November, a new record high

Being listed on the financial markets enables companies to grow and the figures for BME Growth companies bear this out. In the first half of the year, the companies listed on the SME stock exchange had a turnover of €2,636 million, which implies a compound annual growth rate of 29.5% in the last four years.

Despite the difficulties of 2023, BME Growth companies increased their turnover by 1.45% and their workforce by 7% compared to the same period last year.

In addition, BME Growth ended 2023 with two new records: 138 companies, an all-time high at the end of the year after the ten additions this year, and a total of 93 capital increases through November, the highest number since this market has existed. Through these operations, companies have obtained 492 million euros in financing.

"Since the start of this market in 2009, 625 capital increases have been carried out for a total of 7,032 million euros. These figures demonstrate the boost given by the financial markets to the growth of small and medium-sized companies, which are vital for the economy as a whole given their high weight in GDP and job creation," explains Jesús González, Managing Director of BME Growth.

