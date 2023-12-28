BME Facilitates More Than 2,500 Meetings This Year Between International Investors And Spanish Companies Throughout Europe

BME has accompanied listed companies, especially small and medium-sized companies, at meetings in Madrid, Frankfurt, Paris and Geneva

More than 675 national and international investors have approached Spanish companies thanks to these events

BME has just closed the agenda of its corporate access activities for this year. From the Spain Investors Day held in Madrid in early January to the Geneva Midcap Event held in early December in the Swiss city of Geneva, BME has accompanied Spanish listed companies, particularly small and medium-sized companies, to seven events where they have been able to share their business plans with investors from all over the world.

In total, 2,542 meetings were held during the year, attended by 675 investors and 285 companies (some of which participated in several of the events). Investors came from, among other countries, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Hong Kong.

The Spain Investors Day, an event organized by Estudio de Comunicación, of which BME is a sponsor and which is aimed at large companies, was attended by 46 companies and 185 investors, who held 400 meetings. In February it was the turn of the Small & Mid Cap Event in Frankfurt, prior to the Medcap Forum, the major event organized every May by BME with the sponsorship of Santander to bring small and mid-cap companies together with investors. This year, nearly 1,100 meetings were held between 109 companies and 160 investors.

October saw the celebration of two new events in which BME accompanied Spanish companies to boost their visibility: the Iberian Digital Forum, a virtual event organized together with BBVA and Oddo, which allowed more than 650 meetings to be held, and the Small & Midcap Event in Paris. The year ended with the 25th anniversary of the Latibex Forum, the benchmark event held by BME for Latin American and Spanish companies with a presence in the region, which ended with more than 240 meetings, and with the Geneva Midcap Event, in which a dozen small and medium-sized listed companies made contact with international investors, especially from Switzerland.

"We bid farewell to an intense year of corporate access activities at BME, with a clear commitment to boost the visibility of listed companies, especially small and medium-sized ones. Companies can count on our support to bring them closer to national and international investors, allowing them to explain their business plans and strategies face-to-face to potential shareholders," explains Beatriz Alonso-Majagranzas, Head of BME Exchange.

As part of its work to increase the visibility of small and medium-sized listed companies, BME also promotes annual nominations for the European Small & Mid-Cap Awards, organized by FESE, the European Commission and the European Issuers Association. The awards ceremony, for which Spanish companies Arteche, Axon Partners and Sngular were nominated, was held this year at the Bilbao Stock Exchange.