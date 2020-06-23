BME Brings Together 19 Companies With European Investors For The Spring European MidCap Event

- It is the sixteenth edition of this Conference, traditionally held in Paris, which this year will be held virtually
- Today and tomorrow the companies represented will meet with more than 100 investors from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.
Today marks the start of the 16th edition of the Spring European Midcap Event, a two-day Conference that will bring together 19 small and medium-sized Spanish companies with more than 100 European investors. The event, which used to be held in Paris, will be held virtually this year.
The hundred-plus investors come from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through the planned private meetings (one to one and discovery presentations), these top-level European investors will have the opportunity to learn about this group of Spanish companies and expand their knowledge of them.
The companies listed on the main market as well as on MAB, BME’s SME growth market, will join the event. Aedas Homes, Atresmedia, Audax Renovables, Dominion, Ence, Grenergy, Reig Jofré, Mediaset, Metrovacesa, Neinor Homes, Pharma Mar, Prisa, Sacyr and Solarpack, listed on the exchange’s main market, will be represented in the event, together with the following MAB-listed companies: Gigas, Izertis, Lleidanet, Making Science and Plásticos Kompuestos.
This international gathering complements BME's usual actions in favour of companies listed on the Spanish stock market, on this occasion in support of small-capitalisation companies in particular.
This initiative takes place within the framework of the BME 4Companies project, whose aim is to boost companies' liquidity and financing capacity by increasing transparency and the relations of these companies with financial markets.
The 16th edition of the Spring European Midcap Event follows the Medcap Forum, the benchmark event for small and mid-cap companies in Spain, held in May, and the Spanish Virtual Equity Conference, hosted in early June by BME and BBVA, which brought together some twenty Spanish companies with American and European institutional investors.