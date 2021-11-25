BME Brings Together 12 Spanish Companies With 60 European Investors At The Geneva European Midcap Event

- The companies represented at the event, which will be held remotely on December 1 and 2, have a combined market value of 23 billion euros
On December 1st and 2nd BME will bring together several Spanish companies with European investors in Geneva for the thirteenth edition of the Geneva European Midcap Event, which this year will be held remotely due to the health situation in Central Europe.
The event aims to bring medium-sized companies, i.e. companies with a market capitalisation of between 1 billion and 3 billion euros, into contact with European institutional investors.
This edition will be attended by the following listed companies: Cie Automotive, Ebro Foods, Gestamp, Grenergy, Línea Directa, Mediaset España, Meliá Hotels, Pharmamar, Prosegur, Sacyr, Solaria and Viscofán.
The twelve Spanish companies attending represent such diverse sectors as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, insurance, industry, media, infrastructure, and food and beverages and have a combined market value of 23 billion euros.
Around 60 European institutional investors, mostly from Switzerland, will have the opportunity to hold one-to-one meetings with Spanish companies and thus gain an insight into their current situation and prospects.
The meeting is being held shortly after the Latibex Forum and complements the actions of BME's Corporate Access area in favour of Spanish listed companies.