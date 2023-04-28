BME Appoints Ignacio Gómez-Sancha As New Secretary To The Board Of Directors

He replaces Luis María Cazorla, a prestigious jurist, after more than two decades in the post

BME today announced the appointment of Ignacio Gómez-Sancha as the new Secretary to the Board of Directors. Mr. Gómez-Sancha will replace Luis María Cazorla, who was appointed to this position in February 2002. The replacement will take effect on 1 July 2023 and is at Cazorla's request and in full agreement with BME.

Ignacio Gómez-Sancha is a recognized specialist in Securities Market Law. He was deputy general secretary and deputy secretary of the Board of Directors of BME and director of legal advice at Iberclear and MEFF, member of the CNMV's Advisory Committee and Spain's representative on the European Commission's Legal Certainty Project and the Unidroit Convention on Financial Netting. He has extensive experience in advising on large corporate transactions and advised the Board of Directors of BME during the process of the public offer launched by SIX. Gómez-Sancha is a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP.

Luis María Cazorla is a Professor of Financial and Tax Law, Parliament’s Legal Adviser, a State Lawyer and a Full Member of the Royal Academy of Jurisprudence and Legislation of Spain and has played an important role in the company's most important milestones since its incorporation, such as the IPO and the corporate transaction with SIX and subsequent delisting. Cazorla will remain linked to BME as an external advisor.

"I would like to welcome Ignacio, with whom it will be a pleasure to work from now on and whose experience will undoubtedly contribute to the smooth running of the organization. I also thank Luis for more than two decades of impeccable service to BME. Thank you for a job well done and for your wise contributions to the company during a time of enormous transformation of the sector and of our own company," said Javier Hernani, CEO of BME.

The Board of Directors also wished to place on record Cazorla's outstanding career and its appreciation for his excellent work and positive contribution during the many years he has been at the helm of the Company's General Secretariat and Board.

BME's Board of Directors is composed of: Jos Dijsselhof, Chairman; David Jiménez-Blanco, Vice-Chairman and independent director; Javier Hernani, CEO; Marion Leslie, Belén Romana, independent director, and Daniel Schmucki.