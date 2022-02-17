BME And CUNEF Sign A Collaboration Agreement To Broaden Braindex’s Training Offering

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, and Ana Isabel Fernández, Chancellor of CUNEF Universidad.
- The 100% online financial training platform owned by BME will now feature courses by CUNEF Universidad
- Braindex already offers 40 courses of different levels on Financial Markets and Products, Disclosure, Technology and Regulation applied to the sector
Today BME and CUNEF Universidad announced at the Palacio de la Bolsa de Madrid a collaboration agreement through which Braindex, the 100% online financial training platform, will broaden its offering with courses from CUNEF Universidad. In this way, Braindex will add CUNEF Universidad MOOC courses to the platform and its users will be able to access the quality and prestige of the university's courses. The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Javier Hernani, CEO of BME; Ana Isabel Fernández, Chancellor of CUNEF Universidad, and Enrique Castellanos, General Manager of Instituto BME.
Braindex, which was launched by BME in September, already offers 40 different level courses, aimed at students ranging from those who want to acquire basic notions about financial markets to professionals in the sector who want to improve their knowledge. The courses belong to the following categories: Financial Markets and Products, Disclosure, Technology and Regulation applied to the sector. More than 320 clients receive training via Braindex, which offers quality financial training with all the advantages of the digital environment.
The new CUNEF Universidad courses to be offered on Braindex will initially cover crypto assets, public digital currencies, impact and sustainability investments, regulatory compliance, among others, and will be developed in accordance with the usual methodology and standards of the courses already available on Braindex.
Braindex thus consolidates itself as a window to the world so that anyone, wherever they are, can access quality financial training with prestigious teachers and institutions.
"We are very pleased with this agreement, as it allows us to broaden Braindex's training offering. Since its inception, it was clear to us that Instituto BME would be the provider of this financial training platform, but not the only one, and having a prestigious partner like CUNEF is great news as we continue growing and promoting financial training", says Javier Hernani, CEO of BME.
Ana Isabel Fernández, Chancellor of CUNEF Universidad, said that "for CUNEF Universidad, using the Braindex financial training platform through Instituto BME is an opportunity to offer quality, rigorous and specialised training that meets the demand for new skills and knowledge to meet the challenges of a constantly changing environment".
More information about Braindex in this link.