BME: ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB Tomorrow, November 8th

- It is the 19th company to list on this BME market in 2019
- The company will have a value of 10.6 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of MAB, BME’s Growth Market, has approved the listing of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the 19th to list on MAB in 2019, is scheduled to start trading on November 8th,
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 6.5 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 10.6 million euros.
The ticker symbol will be “YADV” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Solventis is the company’s Registered Adviser and will also act as Liquidity Provider.
ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI was established in August 2017 with the mission of facilitating access to quality rental housing in middle-income areas in Spain. The company’s portfolio consists of five buildings with a total of 76 residential units, located in municipalities of Barcelona. The company is analysing incorporating new real estate assets in other regions of Spain.
The Informative Document on ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (https://www.bolsasymercados.es/mab/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company.