BME Admits A 650 Million-Euro Bond To Trading From SIX Group

- The bonds have a 0% coupon and a yield to maturity of -0.009%, with maturity in December 2025
- The issue, 4.2 times oversubscribed, has been registered with BME Group’s AIAF Fixed Income market and demonstrates SIX's commitment to the Spanish market
Today BME has admitted SIX’s 650 million-euro senior bond to trading, with maturity in December 2025. This new bond has been launched via the subsidiary SIX Finance, is guaranteed by SIX Group, and marks SIX’s debut in the Fixed Income markets.
The issue was 4.2 times oversubscribed and attracted strong interest from a broad institutional investor base around the world, thanks to which the issue price was finally set at 100.045%, leaving a yield to maturity of -0.009%. SIX will use the proceeds generated by the issue to repay partially its bridge financing facility for the acquisition of BME.
SIX Group has a long-term issuer credit rating of A by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited.
Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank acted as Global Coordinators. And Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Santander Corporate and Investment Banking, BBVA, CaixaBank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners.
Law firms Linklaters and Homburger have provided legal advice to SIX regarding the issue while Clifford Chance has acted as the bookrunners’ legal advisor.
The bonds’ registration with BME’s AIAF Fixed Income Market demonstrates SIX’s strong commitment to the Spanish market and its full support to help it become one of the leading European listing venues.
So far this year, new issues on BME's Fixed Income markets have grown by 26.6%, to 377.4 billion euros.