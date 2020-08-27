BlueCrest Goes Live At CDSClear, Successfully Clearing A Trade At LCH

- BlueCrest goes live at CDSClear with its first cleared European index trade at the CCP
- Underlines LCH CDSClear’s continued expansion of its membership and client clearing franchise, as part of its partnership approach
- CDSClear offers the broadest set of cleared products of any credit clearing house
Frank Soussan, Global Head of CDSClear, LCH, said:
“I’m delighted that BlueCrest has gone live at LCH CDSClear, successfully clearing a European index trade. This follows the recent enhancement to our margin framework and underlines CDSClear’s continued growth and support for buy-side customers. We look forward to continuing to work with and support their trading activity.”
Simon Gee, Credit Portfolio Manager, BlueCrest, said:
“Connecting to CDSClear gives us access to clearing a wide range of credit derivatives. Combined with its enhanced margin framework, this enables significant potential efficiencies across our trading strategies.”