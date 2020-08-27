 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

BlueCrest Goes Live At CDSClear, Successfully Clearing A Trade At LCH

Date 27/08/2020

  • BlueCrest goes live at CDSClear with its first cleared European index trade at the CCP
  • Underlines LCH CDSClear’s continued expansion of its membership and client clearing franchise, as part of its partnership approach
  • CDSClear offers the broadest set of cleared products of any credit clearing house

Frank Soussan, Global Head of CDSClear, LCH, said:
“I’m delighted that BlueCrest has gone live at LCH CDSClear, successfully clearing a European index trade. This follows the recent enhancement to our margin framework and underlines CDSClear’s continued growth and support for buy-side customers. We look forward to continuing to work with and support their trading activity.”

Simon Gee, Credit Portfolio Manager, BlueCrest, said:
“Connecting to CDSClear gives us access to clearing a wide range of credit derivatives. Combined with its enhanced margin framework, this enables significant potential efficiencies across our trading strategies.”