Bloomberg League Table Reports: EMEA Capital Markets

Bloomberg has made available its final Q4/FY 2019 league table reports. The tables represent market leaders across a broad range of deal types, including M&A, Equities, loans and bonds transactions over the last quarter as well as year on year.
The highlights relating to EMEA Capital Markets are:
- FY 2019 credited EMEA Equity, Equity Linked & Rights - Risk volume decreased 4.02% to USD 141.1 Bln while deal count decreased 21.73% to 605 offerings year-on-year.
- EMEA Equity IPO volume increased 20.98% year-on-year to USD 52.2 Bln while the deal count decreased 42.16% to 107.
- EMEA Equity Linked - Risk volume increased 29.31% year-on-year to USD 16.4 Bln over 40 deals.
- JP Morgan ranked as the top EMEA Equity, Equity Linked & Rights - Risk underwriter for FY 2019 with 8.88% market share. The bank underwrote 83 deals over the period.
- Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley ranked second and third with 8.70% and 8.42% market share, respectively.
