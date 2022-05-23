Blockchain-Driven Investing App, Hedgehog, Launches Two New Tokens Representing Fractional Investments In Real-World Assets

Hedgehog is a blockchain-driven investing app that is making it possible for eligible individual investors to access the benefits of investing in real-world assets such as real estate and energy infrastructure projects.

Led by co-founders from Partners Group and Goldman Sachs, Hedgehog is focused on providing access to institutional-quality investments that would typically be considered out-of-reach for individual investors.

An in-house team that brings consumer fintech experience from Robinhood, Revolut, Monzo and Wise is committed to developing a product that is easy and enjoyable to use.

Hedgehog has secured exclusive access to a pipeline of real-world assets worth more than $1.5bn in total value.

Two tokens now available represent investments in renewable energy infrastructure and commercial real estate, both in the New York metro area.

Eligible investors can access these opportunities from $5,000 minimum investment.

Hedgehog, the blockchain-driven investment app, has made two new tokens available to eligible individuals in the US, UK and Switzerland. The tokens target a combination of regular income and growth, and will be available to buy directly via the Hedgehog app for as little as $5k.

Hedgehog has a simple mission: to make it possible for eligible individual investors to access the benefits of investing in real-world assets.

Real assets, or tangible assets with intrinsic value, can provide stability and reassurance in periods of stock market volatility, while they also offer portfolio diversification. Institutions, including pension funds, are increasing their ownership of real assets, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report published last year.

Via its investment funds, Hedgehog gives eligible individual investors exposure to real-world assets, such as real estate and infrastructure, of a size and quality that would otherwise be out of reach.

Blockchain technology makes this possible.

Hedgehog uses 'tokenization' technology, underpinned by blockchain-based smart contracts, to offer digital tokens that are backed by income generated, directly or indirectly, by real-world assets. The technology helps Hedgehog remove barriers to entry and enables eligible individuals to have more control over the investments they own.

"We are excited to offer two more investment opportunities to the eligible individuals registered on our platform" said Hedgehog co-founder Rob Lamb. "Our model is to provide investors with the opportunity to pick and choose between investments that offer a different mix of benefits, to prioritise the outcomes most important to them as individuals: financial, social or environmental."

Both tokens represent indirect investments in real-world assets located within one hour of Manhattan, New York:

Industrial Warehouse @ i.Park 84 is a fully leased manufacturing building at i.Park 84, the former IBM East Fishkill semiconductor manufacturing facility situated on 300-acres of land with over 3 million square feet of buildings. Solar @i.Park Hudson is one of the largest arrays of rooftop solar in the New York metro area: 3,700 solar panels covering 2.2 acres of rooftop that provides the tenants of @ i.Park Hudson with a source of green energy.

Of the two new tokens, co-founder Michael Ward says: "We are catering to investors that have demand for some of the benefits that investing in valuable real-world assets can provide. Industrial Warehouse @ i.Park 84 is a source of stable cash flow and upside potential, while investors in Solar @i.Park Hudson can earn regular income and support the transition to a low-carbon economy at the same time."