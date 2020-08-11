Blackhawk Network Appoints Moneyhub For Leasing Compliance Solutions And Open Banking Standards

Blackhawk Network, one of the largest branded payments providers in the world, has appointed market-leading Open Finance data and intelligence platform Moneyhub to deliver its compliance with the Open Banking standards.
Using Moneyhub, Blackhawk Network is able to demonstrate a secure, robust platform that adheres to the highest industry standards. The technology also enables Blackhawk Network to validate third-party providers (TPPs) to access consent driven user data and initiate payments, meaning that it can immediately provide connectivity to third parties through live applications. This enables the user experience to be smoother, quicker, and more engaging.
Moneyhub’s secure platform is built to consume and provide APIs. Coupled with their in-depth knowledge of Open Banking, it provides a seamless solution for compliance with regulatory standards. Moneyhub not only does this for organisations covered by PSD2 but any that want to embrace modern, GDPR compliant and consumer-centric channels such as pensions and investment providers.
Combining innovative payment technology, platforms and services, Blackhawk Network creates customer and employee engagement solutions that maximise sales, productivity and loyalty. At its core, Blackhawk Network enables businesses to make valuable connections between brands and people; in-store, online, and through mobile devices.
Stacey Richards, Director, Product Management at Blackhawk Network comments: “Using Moneyhub’s compliance solution means that we can adopt the industry best-practice approach to PSD2, in authorising our unique prepaid card offering. We share the fundamental desire to deliver a transformative experience for the end-user with Moneyhub, and we look forward to working with the team to deliver on our ambitious vision for the future.”
Dave Tonge, CTO at Moneyhub comments: “Our Open Banking expertise means that we are able to deliver a comprehensive compliance solution to Blackhawk Network, ensuring that it remains a leader in the market and delivers excellence to current and future clients. Our growing product offering and the multi-use nature of our proposition means that we are able to work alongside Blackhawk Network and help support their growth and aspirations.”