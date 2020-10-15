Bittrex Global Launches Leveraged Tokens - First Derivatives Product Offered By Bittrex Global Since The Grant Of A Full Class F Digital Assets Business Act Licence From The Bermuda Monetary Authority

- Six assets available for trading include: Bitcoin BULL, Bitcoin BEAR, Ethereum BULL, Ethereum BEAR, Cardano BULL and Cardano BEAR
- Leveraged tokens are aimed at experienced traders and institutional investors
Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd. has announced the launch of leveraged tokens under the supervision of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). Leveraged tokens as a product are aimed at institutional investors and experienced traders looking to increase their exposure to cryptocurrency markets.
As a product, Leveraged Tokens offer increased exposure to the potential upside for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano traders as well as an insurance hedge should market movements contradict their analysis. Given the inherently volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets, leveraged tokens are expected to play an increasingly important role in the development of this nascent sector within the broader Financial Services industry. If you’d like to learn more about leveraged tokens, please read our handy guide to leverage tokens here.
Stephen Stonberg, CFO/COO, Bittrex Global: For some time institutional investors and professional traders have had to confront a combination of negative bond yields and highly valued equities buoyed by government spending. Investment in cryptocurrencies has enormous potential to offer strong future returns, the Bermuda Monetary Authority has provided a secure environment for Bittrex Global to cater to this important class of investor.
The launch coincides with Bermuda’s Virtual Tech Summit 2020, which the Bittrex Global team will be actively participating in. Following the recent period of growth in the DeFi asset class, Leveraged Tokens reflect the increasingly mature nature of investors and traders seeking more complex tools in order to navigate these markets. Bittrex Global aims to serve all investors whether they are retail or institutional with as broad a suite of products possible within the highest levels of compliance.
Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd. is licensed to conduct digital asset business activity by the Bermuda Monetary Authority