bitopya.net: BaFin Investigates The Company Bitopya

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warns consumers about the services offered by the operator of the online trading platform Bitopya. BaFin has information that the company is offering financial services on its website bitopya.net without the required authorisation. The company is not supervised by BaFin.

Anyone wishing to conduct banking business or provide financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).