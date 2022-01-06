BitMEX Partners With Tokeny To Launch BMEX

Leading crypto exchange BitMEX today announced its partnership with Tokeny, a leading tokenisation service provider, to help launch its highly-awaited BMEX token.
Tokeny contributed its technical expertise and advice during the token’s development phase in 2021, and is working alongside the BitMEX team to ensure the smooth rollout of the token’s launch phase, which is taking place in early 2022.
BMEX is an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 450 million – many of which will be used to reward new and existing BitMEX users. The token will incentivise participation within the growing BitMEX ecosystem, giving token holders trading discounts, enhanced yield on EARN products, early access to new products, and more.
For a limited time, users will get the chance to earn as much BMEX as possible by participating in contests and giveaways. Just yesterday, the exchange unlocked its latest welcome offer: the first 10,000 new users who complete KYC and subscribe to EARN will receive up to 40 BMEX tokens. Subscribe 500+ USDT to receive 5 BMEX, 1,000+ USDT for 15 BMEX, and 2,000+ USDT for 40 BMEX as a reward.
BitMEX is fast becoming a full crypto exchange ecosystem to serve our growing user base. Our users always come first, and we launched BMEX to reward them for their loyalty. We chose to partner with Tokeny - one of the global leaders in the tokenisation technology space - to guide us in developing and issuing BMEX in the most secure way possible. Tokeny has a strong track record of working with major crypto players to streamline the token issuance process, and we’re glad to have brought them onboard to support the launch of BMEX.
Since 2017, Tokeny’s technical expertise in tokenisation has been recognised by crypto players and financial institutions alike, with more than USD 28 billion in tokenised assets through its solutions. Tokeny is backed by Euronext, the leading market infrastructure in Europe.
We are pleased to work with BitMEX to launch its token, BMEX. In a short time period, we tested and successfully deployed the smart contracts thanks to the clear definition of token economics, the efficiency of the BitMEX team, and our in-house expertise.
BMEX will not be withdrawable or tradeable until the BitMEX Spot exchange launches in early Q2 2022. To receive BMEX tokens, see full airdrop terms and conditions, and learn more, visit the BitMEX token promotion and token pages.