Bitfrost Appoints New Managing Partner To Lead Business Growth

Today, fintech company Bitfrost has announced that Anton Chashchin will take on the role of Managing Partner to spearhead the firm’s international growth.
Anton Chashchin will lead Bitfrost’s strategic growth trajectory across all business areas as the firm expands its operations in Switzerland, the EU, Gibraltar, and Singapore.
The appointment follows the firm’s acquisition of OKONTO, where, as Chief Business Development Officer, Chashchin played an integral role in the firm’s evolution as a premium provider of institutional digital asset services.
His experience offers a unique approach to fintech services, bringing invaluable expertise and strong relations with institutional clients.
With over 10 years of experience in digital markets, Chashchin brings invaluable strategic business development expertise and strong relations with institutional clients to the new role. Having served as Managing Partner at CEX.IO Prime prior to the CBDO role, Chashchin also brings deep knowledge of building crypto infrastructure and the wider digital asset industry.
“I’m excited to be able to contribute to the development and future of the fintech industry as Managing Partner of Bitfrost. As the sector continues to evolve rapidly, the unlimited potential of digital assets in addition to traditional ones will only improve the quality and broadening of the financial services industry.” says Chashchin.”
Over the next few months, Bitfrost plans to integrate its systems with the OKONTO digital assets platform. The integration will significantly increase Bitfrost’s ability to offer clients a highly profitable, innovative environment for the varied use of digital assets alongside the high-speed processing of transactions across institutional-grade infrastructure and products.